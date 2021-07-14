Tom Gorman from Laois was among forestry farmers who were demonstrating outside the Convention Centre in Dublin. \ Finbarr O’Rourke

IFA forestry protest

Katriona Kinsella speaks to Mike Fahy about his business and how the licencing backlog has effected it.

Why is the beef price heading for €5/kg?

Adam Woods catches up with Phelim O’Neill, the Irish Farmers Journal markets specialist to talk about all things beef, including what’s driving markets and what’s happening around the world.

Brexit doubles factory export costs

Peter Hardwick, trade adviser to British meat processors association explains the increased cost of doing business after Brexit and factory concerns in the UK about trade deals.

