Click here to download this week's podcast.
Grass shortages on beef farms
Beef and sheep specialist Declan Marren speaks to Kieran Mailey, deputy editor, Northern Ireland on steps farmers can take to try and alleviate the grazing pressure on beef farms.
Listen to "Grass shortages on beef farms" on Spreaker.
Trade holding strong in Birr
Auctioneer David White spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal after Monday’s general cattle sale in Birr, Co Offaly.
Listen to "Trade holding strong in Birr" on Spreaker.
Boxer Christina Desmond
Anne O’Donoghue gets in the ring with boxer Christina Desmond to chat family, farm, career and missing out on the Olympics.
Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here!
SHARING OPTIONS: