It’s been a busy week on some farms.

Harvest 2021 is well underway. Winter barley is now virtually complete while a considerable share of winter oats has been harvested.

Winter oilseed rape and spring barley harvesting is ongoing while small amounts of spring oats and winter wheat have also been cut.

Stephen Robb is joined Andy Doyle and Siobhan Walsh this week to discuss the progress of harvest 2021. They also touched on grain prices which rallied this week and on this year’s high straw demand.

Listen to the full podcast below: