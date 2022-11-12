Padraig Noonan at home in Conna, Co Cork.

Machines were bred into Padraig Noonan.

His grandfather Paddy had one of the first combines in Co Cork, his father Moss has been contracting since the 1960s and now Padraig and his brother Seamus are taking up the mantle.

In the latest episode of the Young Stock Podcast, the Conna man chats to Peter Thomas Keaveney about turning his obsession with machinery into a thriving business and why sometimes technology can get too complicated.

He talks about leaving school before the Leaving Cert, why he left a potential career in soccer despite the promise of fast cars and easy money, and why he thinks agri contracting should become a professional qualification similar to plumbing.

As rising costs hit all businesses, Padraig outlines the huge costs that all contractors face, from €60,000 tyre bills to €35,000 price hikes on tractors.

Plus he talks about the best and worst machines in his yard.

Listen to the full podcast below.

Seamus Noonan of Noonan Agri dry crimping winter barley for Andrew Meade, Castlelyons, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Moss Noonan harvesting maize in Mogeely, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Ian Fitzgerald and Mossie Beecher of Noonan Agri Contractors ploughing ground in preperation for maize. \ Donal O'Leary

