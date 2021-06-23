TD Holly Cairns at home on her farm at Ardagh on Turk Head Peninsula, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Click here to download this week’s podcast.

TD Holly Cairns on CAP, convergence and climate measures

Spokesperson for agriculture for the Social Democrats Holly Cairns speaks to Hannah Quinn-Mulligan about the changes she’s like to see in agriculture, from reducing large herd numbers to 100% convergence in the next Common Agricultural Policy.

Banks, advice and land mobility for young farmers

Niall Hurson discusses what’s coming up in the first week of his young farmer series.

CAP talks - what you need to know webinar

The final round of CAP talks are due to take place in the last few weeks in June and much remains undecided including convergence and eco schemes.

Ahead of the talks the Irish Farmers Journal will hold a webinar on Tuesday 22 June to explain exactly what’s at stake and how the various outcomes could affect farmers.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here!