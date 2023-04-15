Poland is reported to be banning grain and other food imports from Ukraine.

The ban will last until 30 June and was announced on Saturday, 15 April by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling political party in Poland.

The Polish Government has stated that it remains friends and allies of Ukraine, but is taking these steps to protect its farmers.

Fruit, vegetables, milk and meat are among some of the other products banned.

It comes over a week after the Polish agriculture minister Henryk Kowalczyk resigned from his position as anger grew among farmers over the entry of large amounts of Ukrainian grain into the country. Polish farmers claimed to be receiving lower prices as the extra produce entered the market.

The European Commission had extended duty-free imports of Ukrainian grain until June 2024.

The level of grain entering Poland and other countries surrounding Ukraine has increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative which ensures the movement of grain from ports in Ukraine was extended in March for at least 60 days.