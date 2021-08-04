On the back of what Polaris described as a very positive year, with more consumers engaging in outdoor activities than ever before, it has just unveiled updates to its product lines for 2022.

Two limited edition Sportsman models have been added featuring the firm’s latest Ride Command® technology. The Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 Ride Command® editions are equipped with more tech and greater performance and increased trail capabilities according to the manufacturer.

Ride Command® is a communication technology that allows riders to stow away their phones while in motion but yet remain connected. The 7-inch glove-touch display features GPS navigation, providing riders with their planned route even outside signal range.

Models equipped with electric power steering have now three settings so that riders can choose the degree of assistance he/she requires. The Sportsman has gained more protection too with a new front bumper and a Polaris Pro 3,500lb (1,587kg) front winch. There are more storage options including an under-seat bag, rear rack extender and more.