One of the big talking points so far in 2023 has been the big increase in land lease costs and indeed the prices being paid for farms at sales auctions. In exceptional cases, land is being leased for over €500/acre and being sold for over €20,000/acre. It’s important to note that despite public opinion or indeed media reports, these are exceptional prices.

According to the latest Teagasc National Farm Survey data for 2021, average lease payments on dairy farms are €190/acre. Furthermore, the Irish Farmers Journal Land Report 2022, which will be published in the coming weeks, will show that average land values across the country are still below €13,000/acre.