Political attention across the EU is firmly focused on the impact of rising inflation on the cost of living. The argument that price growth is a temporary phenomenon has weakened further as eurozone inflation for January reached a record high of 5.1% – more than twice the ECB’s 2% target. Soaring energy prices continue to fuel what is widely being billed as a “cost-of-living crisis”. Eurostat figures show annual inflation in energy to be running at 30% with natural gas prices up over 300% in the past year. It is a trend that shows no sign of easing with future markets indicating that higher energy prices will remain well into 2023.

The extent to which the European energy market, both in terms of supply security and price, is at the whim of foreign policies and international trends exposes a major failing in EU policy. A rapid transition away from fossil fuel-based energy production in the absence of sufficient investment in renewable technology has led to a decrease in primary EU production and an increased reliance on imports.