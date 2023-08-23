Next Wednesday morning is D-Day for many TDs. The Electoral Commission is publishing its recommendations for new constituency boundaries for future national elections, with extra seats and big changes on the cards for most counties.

Of course, there are no boundaries when it comes to being seen at agricultural shows.

In Cappamore (Limerick) last weekend, Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly had travelled from Kerry, as had Limerick City TDs Kieran O’Donnell (FG) and Maurice Quinlivan (Sinn Féin) were on home ground.

Áontu had a tent, as its local councillor Michael Ryan cranks up for re-election next year.

Of course, no show would be complete without an IFA presidential candidate, with Martin Stapleton in Cappamore. I heard Francie Gorman was up in Bonniconlon. Ireland is all one big constituency for that election.