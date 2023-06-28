There has been no decision made on the location of Ireland's new vet school. \ Philip Doyle

Several politicians jumped the gun to welcome Ireland’s new veterinary school to their door.

Despite Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris announcing a shortlist of four potential locations last week, TDs and the shortlisted third-level institutions themselves were chomping at the bit to welcome veterinary students.

John McGuinness went so far as to say that there will be 1,300 vet students starting in Teagasc Kildalton, while Kieran O’Donnell suggested the University of Limerick will be welcoming vets very soon.

Harris insists that no decision has been made but has hinted at his thinking, telling farmers in Carlow that they should have a veterinary school “outside the Pale”.

He even said he would look at reducing the number of spots in UCD ringfenced for international students, in a bid to make room for the Irish themselves. It remains all to play for.