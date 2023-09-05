Politicians will be pressing the flesh at this year's Ploughing, as it will be the last one before local and European elections take place, European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has said.

This, as well as the upcoming Irish Farmers' Association presidential election, may lead to higher numbers of people attending the event, which takes place in Ratheniska, Co Laois, from 19 to 21 September, McGuinness said.

"This September will be the last Ploughing before local and European elections, and indeed the IFA elections.

"There's a buzz around when you have people who are coming to listen to what those who attend [political parties] are saying and hoping to maybe persuade them to move in their direction," she said.

Climate change

For farmers and rural people, there is a lot happening and a lot of uncertainty, Commissioner McGuinness said.

"Climate change and how we address it is a key issue. I know that farmers want to farm not just for themselves but for the next generation.

"What I would hope that would happen at this Ploughing is rather than people speaking about their fears that they talk about the opportunities that change can bring," she added.

McGuinness argued that farmers should be the ones to lead that change, adding that they should be encouraged to adopt - as they are already - techniques and management that allow for reducing emissions and protecting our environment.

She concluded by saying: "Money makes the world go around and farmers, when they earn money, they make it go around in the local community and that's hugely important."