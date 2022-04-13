For the last fortnight, the Stena Estrid has been on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route as the Horizon is under "annual maintenance".

Stena Line has told the Irish Farmers Journal that the livestock boat to Cherbourg, which was due to return to the route on Tuesday, will remain cancelled until 19 April.

As a result, calf sales across the country have taken a hit as shippers are reluctant to purchase stock. The Stena Horizon is licensed to carry 22 livestock trucks and departs three times a week from Rosslare.

A Stena Line spokesperson said that the company has been informed by the Harland and Wolff shipyard, Belfast, that there is an unforeseen delay to work being carried out on the Stena Horizon.

“The vessel was due to return to sailings on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route on 11 April.

“Unfortunately this enforced delay means that, with regret, the Stena Horizon will not be operating on the route during Easter and there will be no services until the return of the vessel on the 19 April,” he said.