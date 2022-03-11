£2m of support is being made available to NI pig producers. / Barry Cronin

Pig farmers in Northern Ireland (NI) financially affected by weakening markets, increased feed costs and delays in getting stock slaughtered are to receive £2m of support, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has confirmed.

The scheme will make payments to pig producers who incurred price penalties on pigs that were outside contract specifications from September 2021 to February 2022.

It is to open to applications in April 2022 via DAERA online services. Further information and details will be published then.

“I am convinced that the sector needs emergency financial support at this time. I therefore intend to direct my permanent secretary to deliver a support scheme that will target those farmers who have been impacted most,” said Minister Poots.

While the package will assist farmers in the short term, he also suggested that “industry must work together and adjust to market signals for the longer term”.

ROI scheme

A support scheme has also recently been confirmed for pig producers in the Republic of Ireland, with €7m made available to fund a one-off payment of between €3,000 and €20,000, depending on the number of pigs produced in 2021.

Reaction

Commenting on the announcement from Minister Poots, Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president Victor Chestnutt said it would help to alleviate some of the financial pressure on producers.

“But it’s important to stress that it will not cover the losses which our farmers continue to endure,” he added.

With feed prices soaring to record levels, he said that the industry is hanging on “by a knife edge” and called on major UK supermarket retailers to step in and increase the returns back to producers.

“The NI pork industry has delivered a high-quality product, produced to world leading environmental and animal welfare standards for decades.

"If the sector collapses, our consumers will see a premium, local product disappearing from shop shelves, and local food security will take a massive hit, having a knock-on effect on rural communities and the NI economy,” said Chestnutt.

Read more

