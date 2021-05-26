Without approval of the NI Executive, Minister Poots will not be able to get the DAERA bill through Stormont. \ NI Assembly.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots is pressing ahead with his own climate change bill, and is to present a full copy of the draft legislation to the NI Executive.

Speaking at Stormont on Tuesday, Minister Poots said that the move would mean ministers have “absolutely no excuse” for not moving forward with his bill.

Proposals for the DAERA climate change bill were sent to the NI Executive on 24 March but have not been allowed to proceed.

Minister Poots blamed Sinn Féin for the delay and was fiercely critical of the party’s support for a separate bill on climate change which was brought forward by Green Party MLA Clare Bailey.

This bill aims to make it a legal requirement for NI to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

The proposals from Minister Poots aim to cut emissions by at least 82% by 2050. They are based on recommendations from experts on an advisory body to the UK government, known as the Climate Change Committee.

Legislation

“The legislation is there, and it will go before the Executive. That legislation has been consulted on, and work has been done on the costs,” Minister Poots said.

The new DUP leader described the Green Party’s private member’s bill as a “Disney World bill” and argued that farmers in upland areas would be worst affected by the proposed net-zero target.

In particular, he took aim at Sinn Féin environment spokesperson and North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan, who has been a vocal advocate for the private member’s bill.

“I hope that you will be able to go back to North Antrim and tell the farmers there that they are no longer needed because Sinn Féin wants to back a Climate Change Bill that has not gone through the regular processes of consultation, has not been costed and has not taken the independent advice that is available,” Minister Poots said.

However, without support from Sinn Féin and subsequent approval of the NI Executive, Minister Poots will not be able to get the DAERA bill through Stormont.

It was a point picked up by Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister.

“There is a lot of truth in what the Member says,” acknowledged Minister Poots.