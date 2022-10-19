Edwin Poots is set to leave his post as Agriculture Minister at the end of next week after almost three years in the role.

The DUP politician has been the minister at DAERA since January 2020, although he has held the role in a caretaker capacity since the May 2022 Assembly election.

Current legislation allows existing Stormont ministers to remain in post for up to 24 weeks after an Assembly election if a new Executive is not formed.

With the ongoing political impasse at Stormont over the NI protocol, that 24-week period is set to expire on Friday 28 October.

On Tuesday, NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed a new Assembly election will take place if an Executive is not formed by the end of next week. With no minister in place at DAERA, civil servants are left in charge, although decisions cannot be made on major policy areas, such as a new system of farm support payments.

Failure to form an Executive after a fresh Assembly election could lead to a prolonged period of indecision at DAERA, similar to the three years up to January 2020 when no ministers were in place at Stormont.