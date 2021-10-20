I see that Pope Francis took a swipe at the corporate types last weekend, appealing to those working in mining, oil, forestry, real estate and agribusiness companies “to stop destroying nature, to stop polluting, to stop intoxicating people and food”.

In a series of Papal Tweets – the Papal Bull is out of fashion these days – His Holiness also asked that big food corporations “stop imposing monopolistic production and distribution structures that inflate prices and end up withholding bread from the hungry”.

The lads in MII and DII were not the only ones in the firing line, however.

He also took aim at my old friends in the media and governments. Even the honest-to-goodness arms dealers did not escape.

While The Dealer understands the Papal claim of infallibility in matters spiritual, he wonders if the Vatican is pushing the boat out a bit in seeking to appeal to the better nature of mining magnates and oil barons – not to mind beef barons.

As Dirty Harry used to say: “Every man should know his limitations.”