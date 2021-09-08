The Cork and South West Limousin Club held a small sale of maiden heifers in Roscrea Mart last Saturday.

Demand was good, with both ringside and online bidders very active.

Top call of €4,300 went to Corcamore Poppet, an August 2019-born heifer bred by the Curtin family from Co Limerick.

By Mereside Godolphin and going back to a Castleview Gazelle-sired cow, Poppet carried two copies of the F94L gene and was knocked down to a new Co Meath pedigree breeder.

Next in the money was another Co Limerick breeder, Noel Fennessy. Wood Road Pearl is by Woodroad Malachy, a Sympa son, and out of a Wilodge Vantastic cow.

She was scanned in calf to Plumtree Fantastic and sold for €3,300.

Cork breeder Vincent O’Sullivan sold his September 2019-born heifer Inchintaglin Prince for €3,000.

By Usse and out of a Lennon Frosty cow, Prince has a five-star replacement index of €156 and was sold scanned in calf to Loyal (LM4184).

Kerry breeder Seamus O’Brien had one of the youngest heifers in the sale but that didn’t stop the bidders.

Greenacres Ruth, an October 2020-born heifer sired by Loyal and out of Roundhill Lunamine 1689, was knocked down at €2,800.

The sale had a 77% clearance rate, with three heifers exported to Northern Ireland.