Trodax is a flukicide used in cattle and sheep.

One of the largest animal health businesses in the world, Boehringer Ingelheim, has ceased the production Trodax for the European market.

The product, containing nitroxynil, is used to treat mature and late-immature stages of liver fluke in both cattle and sheep.

It is also used for the treatment of certain worm infections in cattle.

Manufacturing problems

Head of business for ruminant at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Findlay MacBean said: “Trodax is a well-regarded flukicide and has been used successfully for many years by cattle and sheep producers.

"Manufacturing problems have led to Trodax being out of stock since late 2020 and it is with regret that we have to confirm that we are no longer able to manufacture the product.

"We recognise that the discontinuation of Trodax may pose challenges for cattle and sheep producers, particularly in instances where resistance to other flukicides has been confirmed.

"We would advise those affected to review their fluke control plan with a vet or animal health advisor.”

However, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health’s other wormer and flukicide brands will not be affected.

Ivomec super injection, which the company also makes, provides an alternative treatment option for adult liver fluke in cattle and is also effective against gastrointestinal worm species, lungworm and key external parasites.