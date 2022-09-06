The Portauns Angus and Ryans Angus herds will have one of Ireland’s largest Angus female sales in 2022 when they offer 45 pedigree Angus females in Roscrea Mart on Saturday 17 September at 3pm. The females are high replacement index, genotyped and include a small number of red Angus females.

Portauns Angus Herd

The Portauns Herd was established in 1997 with the purchase of three females and the herd now stands at 75 Angus cows today. One of the original females was Black Orchid of Ballyguile who created the Beatrice cow family.

Lot 19: Portanes Umanda a Keirsbeath Karma-sired yearling heifer.

A select few cows were added to the herd over the last 25 years with the most influential cow being Colgagh Trudy. This cow was purchased in 2002 and went on to breed Portauns Volcano (AA2259) standing at Dovea Genetics and numerous daughters left the herd with the “V” cow family.

Lot 17: Portanes U Paula, a heifer sired by Liss Mint C476.

Out of the 30 black females offered for sale, 10 go back to this cow. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal ahead of the sale, John Lynch of the Portauns Herd said: “Over the last 25 years breeding these cattle we have three major goals: quality cattle with performance, proper Angus character and calving ease. The herd uses a mixture of AI and stock bulls having been fortunate to have purchased numerous good stock bulls including Gigginstown House Drew, Ballykeevican Kaptain, Ballycasey Liam, Portanes Nigel and Liss Man K089 who joined the herd in 2011 and left an incredible stamp on the herd.”

The current stock bull Liss Mandrin V847 is leaving his mark on the herd with his first heifers on offer in the sale.

Notable bulls that have been used heavily through AI were Mogeely Joe, Liss Brendan, Hawkley Red Zeppelin and Luddenmore Fionn.

Lynch said: “This bunch of heifers being offered for sale encapsulates all that we have tried to achieve with this great breed.”

Ryans Angus Herd

The Ryans Angus Herd was founded in 2005 with the purchase of pedigree heifers from the Turlough herd of the late Martin McHugh.

The Willow cow family originated from this group of heifers which has bred extremely well for the herd with a very good heifer from the Willow cow family in the upcoming sale.

Lot 12 - Ryans Ursuline, a daughter of Rawburn Boss Hogg.

The herd has expanded since then through natural growth and purchases at pedigree Angus dispersal sales to now total 30 pedigree Angus cows.

The herd focuses primarily on AI since its inception with a stock bull tidying up the late calvers.

The breeding policy was and is to respect the fundamentals of the breed (easy calving, maternal, early maturity and easy fleshing) and to maximise genetic gain through the use of high-index sires.

The herd has focused on developing its own cow families that have these key fundamentals.

Ger Ryan of the Ryans Herd said: “We have heifers from most of our cow families in the sale (Hope, Willow, Jennifer and Jeorgina). The herd has sold a small number of females to date, both privately and through society sales. This is our first ever production sale, so we have decided to offer the entire 2021 group of heifers for sale (August- to November-born). They are an exceptional uniform bunch of heifers by top AI sires or the last herd stock bull, Ryans Rogue.”

There will be pre-sale viewing of the heifers in Roscrea Mart on Friday 16 September between 7pm and 9pm. The herdowners will bring home and test any heifers bought for export. The sale will be online via MartBids.

For any queries contact John Lynch of Portauns Herd on 087-6605506 or Ger Ryan on 086-6006182 or via email: ryansangusherd@gmail.com