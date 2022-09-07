The Lisbeg Farms flock recorded an impressive average price of €183/head for ewes aged on average from first to third crop. \ Portumna Mart

Portumna Mart manager Marie Young reports that the Lisbeg Farms flock clearance sale comprising of over 740 Mule ewes generated huge levels of interest with the mart ringside packed to the rafters.

Trade for the Galway-based flock run by the Bourns family was brisk, with the top-quality ewes aged in the main from first to third crops recording a fine average price of €183/head.

In the region of 40% of lots sold within a price range of €185 to €197/head.

Approximately 30% exceeded the €200/head mark and sold from €200 to €215, with the hammer falling for the top-priced lot of the sale at €230 /head.

The remaining 30% of ewes sold from €130 to €165 per head with just two lots selling below the €140 mark.

Reduced with age

Higher-priced lots generally included younger ewes and the best-quality lots in the flock, with average prices reducing with age. There was a handful of rams on offer of mixed quality and age, which sold from €160 to €350/head.