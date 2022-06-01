This good-quality 500kg Limousin-cross heifer born February 2021 sold for €1,480 in Tullamore mart this week (€2.96/kg).

Beef quotes have remained very steady this week, with bullocks working off a base price of €5.25/kg to €5.35/kg, with heifers working off a base price of €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg.

Flat prices of as high as €5.90/kg have been paid for mixes of O and R grading Aberdeen Angus heifers this week.

Bulls are in demand with as much as €5.80 flat being paid for U grading bulls this week.

Dry cows are the highlight of the trade, with as high as €5.40/kg being paid for top-end suckler cows this week. Wholesalers are paying in excess of €6/kg for heavy cows in marts on the back of very strong manufacturing beef sales.