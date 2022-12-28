Factory prices for finished cattle are holding firm during the last few days of December, having seen a marked increase of 4p/kg to 6p/kg in the run-up to Christmas.

A number of factories are now quoting 436p/kg for U-3 grading cattle. However, prime steers and heifers are generally holding steady at around the 450p/kg mark, with 2p to 4p/kg more on offer for regular finishers.

Young bulls are moving off farm around 444p/kg although higher prices are on offer for those under 400kg.

Prices for cull cows continue on an upward curve. Base quotes for R3 animals are 360p/kg, although 10p/kg more is available. Young cows and animals with higher levels of conformation are generally moving around 375p/kg to 380p/kg.

With factories on both sides of the Irish border operating on a shorter week, and livestock marts closed, the sheep trade is also ending the year on a steady footing.

Quotes generally sit on 540p/kg to 545p/kg, while at the upper end of the market, 550p/kg is on offer to farmers handling bigger numbers.

Looking to next week, local factories are closed on Monday 2 January.

