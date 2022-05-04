The COVID-19 pandemic has been an extremely difficult period for shows across Ireland, and while it does have significant investments, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), has not been immune to the challenges. In each of its last two financial years, it recorded losses of over £900,000.

However, the organisation’s new president, Christine Adams from Macosquin in Derry, is optimistic for the period ahead, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to fade into history.

“All of our trade stands at the Balmoral Show are full, and there is a waiting list, which is a good sign.

“We appreciate the support we receive from across the farming community, and of course, from our main sponsor, Ulster Bank,” she told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The 36th president of the RUAS, and only the second woman to hold the post after Margaret Collinson in the late 2000s, Christine’s involvement with the RUAS mainly stemmed from her time on the executive of the Woman’s Institute of Northern Ireland.

That led to her serving on a Balmoral Show sub-committee, and becoming a member of the RUAS. Christine has now been on the RUAS council for 26 years and chaired various RUAS committees.

Her husband, Edwin Adams, was formerly a vice president of the RUAS, and is well known in sheep shearing circles, having won various championships and events in Ireland and beyond.

“My son and grandson are still keeping the shearing tradition alive,” points out Christine.

She will serve as RUAS president for a two-year term, during which time she is effectively the figurehead for the organisation. So, with her first major engagement as president now only a few days away, what is her main message?

“There is something at the show for everyone – it’s as simple as that,” responds Christine.

Show launch for Reviving Rural

At Balmoral Show on Friday 13 May, Rural Support, an organisation that provides a number of services and programmes for Northern Ireland farm families, will officially launch their new ‘Reviving Rural’ project, which is funded by the Department of Health.

The two-year project will help farmers and farm family members improve their mental wellbeing and develop new skills and knowledge.

NI Beef Shorthorn Club choose Tinylife

The NI Beef Shorthorn Club has selected Tinylife as their charity for 2022. It comes after club member Emmet McNulty’s daughter Joanne went into premature labour with her little boy Finn.

As a way of saying thank you for the care they received, they decided to support Tinylife through the year with various fundraising events, including the raffle of a beef shorthorn cross calf donated by Dessie Moore and sons from Donaghmore.

The calf can be viewed at the NI Shorthorn Beef stand at Balmoral Show and The Clogher Valley Show on 27 July 2022. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the NI Shorthorn Beef Club stand at these events.

