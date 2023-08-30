Last week’s kill came in at just over 34,000, over 1,300 head back on the same week in 2022. \ Donal O'Leary

There is a more positive feel to the beef trade this week with quotes holding steady and demand very solid.

Agents are actively sourcing cattle again and a good weather forecast for the next week will mean there shouldn’t be any shock to the system to change any prices.

Bullocks are working off a base of €4.60/kg to €4.65/kg with heifers working off a base price of €4.65/kg to €4.70/kg.

Forward store cattle have also taken an upward turn in marts with Northern Ireland based buyers back in force after a few weeks out of action.

Cows are also in demand with well-fleshed U grading cows fetching €4.50/kg in some factories this week.

