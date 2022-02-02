Almost a month old this continental bull calf sold for €395 in Bandon Mart this week.

Activity has increased in calf marts, especially in the south of the country this week, with calf numbers doubling in Bandon. Exporters and farmer buyers have been active.

Friesian bull calves

Three- to four-week-old Friesian bull calves sold for between €50 and €135/head, with lighter, younger calves selling from €35 to €50/head.

Continental calves hit as high as €450 with the majority of Hereford and Angus bulls and heifers selling for between €200 and€300/head.

Cork Marts has made the decision to include the details of the dam breed on mart boards. Further marts are likely to follow suit in the coming weeks. Details of the dam breed will be displayed on the mart board along with other calf breed information.