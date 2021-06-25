A breakthrough in negotiations has come from Brussels on Friday. \ European Union

The European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) has welcomed the decision of CAP negotiators to increase young farmers’ supports after a breakthrough compromise in negotiations.

Member states will have to use a minimum of 3% of their CAP budgets to finance supports for young farmers.

These supports can come in the form of top-up payments, installation aid or higher on-farm investment rates.

“Today is an important day for European young farmers, but is also the starting point for meeting their ambitions,” commented CEJA president Samuel Masse.

“With this new CAP, member states have to acknowledge that the generational renewal objective is not merely an objective among other targets, it is a cross-cutting and powerful leverage to achieve EU’s ambitions on the fronts of sustainability, economic competitiveness, climate action and social inclusion.”

Young farmer definition

CEJA also stated that the decision to drop the maximum age limit for young farmers to 40 years of age was regretful and could undermine the level playing field of young farmers across the EU.

Along with its member organisations - which includes Macra na Feirme - CEJA will remain very attentive to the content and implementation of the CAP national strategic plans, the organisation has said.

CEJA called on national governments to be bold in their strategic plans and to meet the ambition demonstrated by young farmers