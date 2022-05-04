Comment

Potato markets remain largely unchanged. Stock is moving, albeit at lesser quantities than experienced during the pandemic. Many growers are now complete or nearing planting completion following a good spell of dry weather with excellent ground conditions.

The margins of growers with potatoes in storage have been hugely eroded due to high energy costs. This, coupled with the recent rapid rate of inflation, has seen a reduction in planted acreage.

A market response will be required immediately to safeguard the industry.

Across Europe, planting of maincrop potatoes in all areas is expected to be mostly completed by the end of the month.

There is concern now about water levels and particularly in France, where lack of rain in the spring has failed to recharge supplies. In the UK, irrigation has begun in many areas. Little rainfall has fallen in most areas of the east for the past four weeks.