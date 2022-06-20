Weather conditons will be conducive to blight spores developing and subsequently spreading to nearby potato plants, says Met Éireann.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for conditions it says are conducive to the spread of potato blight, mainly in the coastal areas of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The blight warning applies from Monday afternoon 20 June 2022 through to Tuesday 21 June 2022 at midnight.

However, there will be opportunities for crop spraying on Monday, says the State forecaster.

Blight spores

A blight warning is made by Met Éireann when it forecasts a spell of mild and humid weather conditions to last long enough for potato blight spores to develop and subsequently spread to nearby plants.

For more information on the analysis that leads to such a warning from Met Éireann, see here.