While the penny has finally dropped that the Irish cereal area has been eroded to within an inch of its life, spare a thought for the country’s other key staple food producers, potato growers.

The potato game is not for the faint-hearted. When you take all cost increases this year into account, including diesel, energy costs, interest, etc, and factor in cold storage for six months, production costs are estimated at €10,357/ha, according to Teagasc. This excludes land rental.

I note that a well established potato grower in the northwest is hanging up his boots after a long career. However, with this level of risk now involved in the sector, it’s only a matter of time before more will follow.