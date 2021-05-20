The Department of Agriculture has added potato haulm toppers to the list of machinery available under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) II.

Haulm toppers destruct the haulm - the leaves and the stem - of the potato plant before harvest by chopping and will play a more important role in future as potato farmers face the challenge of farming without diquat.

Toppers are not new to potato growers and are by no means a replacement for diquat.

Risk of blight

Cut stems are at risk of blight and will need control, but the inclusion of these toppers on the list is a positive move.

According to the Department, the toppers are "eligible for grant aid in the current tranche of TAMS II since the 17 April 2021".

The Department has said that haulm toppers are available in different formats and are subject to the following designations:

Fixed/rigid model, front- or rear-mounted with the option of side delivery of the haulm.

Hydraulic folding all-rear model.

Rear-mounted folding straddle model (which combines with a fixed/rigid front-mounted model).

Extras

Optional extras, such as ridge wheels or hydraulic depth wheels, are also allowed.

The Department explained: "Under Tams II, a single sub-investment will cover all types of potato haulm toppers."

The reference cost can be calculated using the following equation: y = 4725x + 2654, where y is the cost of the topper and x is the amount of working width in linear metres of flail on the topper.