Comment: Markets remain static in comparison with this time last year, when the various lockdown measures were in place.

Planting of early crops have halted, as ground conditions have become very wet over the past week.

Once again, growers are reminded to grow for their markets and be cognisant of markets as the economy reopens.

Reports indicate that peeling price is in the range of €170-€220/tonne.

In the UK, plantings have also ceased this week following a very wet period. It is reported that best-quality Marris Piper is becoming harder to find, as fry colours start to deteriorate, but buyers and particularly exporters to Ireland continue to look for the best.

In Europe, physical prices remain firm and buyers are seeking to purchase blocks at a premium for April delivery.

In Cyprus, very little winter crop spunta has been harvested over the last eight weeks and some traders in the UK will run out next week.

Exports to the UK may continue but quality will be a deciding factor and the local market in Greece may be a safer option.