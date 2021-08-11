Early reports suggest that Rooster crops in the ground may be lighter than anticipated due to the cold spell in spring. \ Philip Doyle

Comment: Overall consumption and demand have plateaued over the past week.

Demand for processing material continues to pick up as we progress into the holiday period and indoor dining is expanding.

Queens are reported to be clearing well at present and demand has increased in the past week.

Any remaining main-crop Rooster continues to tighten significantly.

Early reports suggest that Rooster crops in the ground may be lighter due to the very cold spring period and the drought conditions experienced during the most recent heatwave.

In the UK, remaining stocks of old-crop material are reported to be moving quite well and buyers are looking for the first of the new-crop.

Across Europe, early processing crops are catching up, but yields are still behind the multiyear average. Dry matter contents appear to have reached acceptable levels, but, in some cases, growth rates have also started to slow down. In Germany, where supplies have been disrupted by quality issues and crop loss, values for new-crop are stronger this week.