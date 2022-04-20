Markets remain largely unchanged at present. The Easter bank holiday created some additional demand in the food service sector.

Recent dry weather has allowed good progress on main-crop preparations and plantings at this point. More growers are reported to be finished in the southeast.

Again, growers are reminded to plant for their individual markets, as these continue to reconfigure post-COVID-19 lockdowns.

In the UK, much better movement is reported for main-crop contracted material, but interest in free-buy is still disappointing.

Across Europe in general, potato prices are holding quite well, but consumption levels have dropped back since COVID-19 restrictions have eased over the last few months.

In France, it is reported that annual consumption levels have dropped back by about 10% to the end of March, mainly attributed to post-COVID fatigue and the attraction of convenience food.