The Rooster harvest has begun in many areas.

Comment: Markets and consumption remain buoyant, as consumers are back to work and school. Colder weather has also stabilised retail sales.

Processing trade remains stable and steady.

Harvesting continues at pace around the country before wetter weather sets in. It is estimated that around 60% of crops remain to be lifted in Donegal.

Reports from growers maintain that yields are average at best.

This Friday 1 October marks National Potato Day and consumers are reminded to support local Irish growers as part of the initiative.

Across Europe, the first of the maincrop harvested indicates that yields are only going to be average at best and waste levels are likely to be higher than normal.

This is due to the adverse growing conditions this year.

End-of-season growth has not fully compensated for the slow start to the growing season. Lack of transport continues to impinge on export markets.

In the UK, it is reported that lifting into store has only just started in the true maincrop areas, including Lincolnshire and the Fens, but also in Scotland.