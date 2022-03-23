Comment: Good weather conditions have been forecast for the coming days and this should see growers planting in the next few days.

Increased costs of productions will inform growers’ planting decisions for the season ahead.

At present, energy costs are having a big impact on growers storing potatoes.

These growers will need to see some sort of an increase in prices from packers and retailers.

World potato market reports are showing signs of supply being affected by increasing input costs. There are reports of growers cancelling some seed orders in favour of growing other crops.

It has been reported that it could be the smallest potato crop in northern Europe for many years.

Fresh markets are broadly unchanged this week and have been described as flat. A change in production from fresh to processing is anticipated for next season.