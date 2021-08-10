One of Europe's main field events for potatoes, PotatoEurope, has been cancelled due to the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of Europe’s flagship events for the potato sector, PotatoEurope, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event was due to take place in The Netherlands at the field crops station of Wageningen University & Research (WUR) near Lelystad.

The outdoor event had been carefully planned all year with respect to the ongoing restrictions, but the decision was made at the end of July to cancel.

This was due to the ongoing developments regarding COVID-19 in the Netherlands and ultimately the lack of official approval from Dutch authorities to hold the event, which was due to take place on 1 and 2 September.

Regret

The event takes place in the Netherlands every four years. Announcing the decision on behalf of the organisers DLG Benelux, its managing director, Kuno Jacobs, said that the decision was made following in-depth discussions with the exhibitors.

“We very much regret that PotatoEurope Netherlands 2021 cannot take place as planned, despite thorough professional preparation as well as strong support on the part of the industry”, he stated.

“Last June, several positive signals indicated that the situation in the Netherlands seemed to be progressing well, which resulted in the lifting of various restrictions associated with the pandemic. Unfortunately, it did not turn out as hoped,” Jacobs added.

Future events

The decision has since been made to hold the next PotatoEurope exhibition on 7 and 8 September 2022 in Bockerode, which is east of Hanover in Germany.

PotatoEurope Innovation Awards 2021

The event is also associated with a number of other awards, one of which is for innovation. The organisers have said that this will go ahead and will be awarded on 1 September.

In recognition of the importance of innovation in the potato industry, the PotatoEurope organisation and PotatoWorld magazine will continue with its PotatoEurope Innovation Awards 2021.

Open to all the companies that planned to exhibit at PotatoEurope 2021, innovative products and services can enter and be in with a chance for the gold, silver or bronze awards.

Thirty-two ideas were submitted and a judging panel has whittled them down to a shortlist of three that they believe offer the most innovative product or service.

These are:

Crop.zone – an alternative canopy desiccation system.

E Green Global (EGG) – a microtuber seed system.

HZPC – a smart bag storage system for seed potatoes.

Now potato professionals worldwide are being given the opportunity to determine which of these three innovations will receive the ‘Audience Award’.

Check out the innovations and cast your vote here.