Eco schemes will be mandatory for member states to implement, but voluntary for farmers to apply to. \ Philip Doyle.

Extensive livestock production, catch crops, hedgerow management and on-farm welfare assessments are a sample of some of the measures farmers could be tasked with carrying out under eco schemes in the next CAP.

The measures were presented to the IFA and other farm organisations this week by the Department of Agriculture.

IFA senior policy executive for rural development Denis Griffin outlined the measures at a Connacht IFA regional meeting on Thursday night.

Griffen said that they are a sample of the measures that could be put in place and that other measures can be included, such as weighing measures for beef cattle.

Payments to farmers for taking part in eco schemes will be on a payment-per-hectare basis and farmers will be able to opt in or opt out on an annual basis, according to the framework.

Measures

There is to be four packages of measures for eco schemes, three environmental packages and an animal welfare package:

1. Contribute to climate change mitigation and adaption

Sample of measures:

Extensive livestock production.

Reduce chemical nitrogen inputs.

Catch crops.

Milk recording.

2. Sustainable and efficient management of natural resources

Sample of measures:

Spring application of slurry.

Low emission slurry spreading.

Precision agriculture.

Excluding bovines from watercourses.

3. Contribute to the protection of biodiversity and enhance ecosystem services

Sample of measures:

Credit for existing habitats and hedgerows.

Planting groves of trees.

Hedgerow management.

Nature corridors.

4. Improve animal health and welfare

Sample of data recording measures:

Bio-security assessment.

Veterinary medicines usage.

Animal health monitoring.

On-farm welfare assessment.

Speaking about the potential nature corridor measure, Griffin said that a nature corridor could be a buffer strip or a field margin where no pesticide or fertiliser is used.

Points-based system

Eco schemes will work on a points-based system and farmers will be scored on the measures taken up.

This system is to “give farmers flexibility while also rewarding those who are doing more for the environment”.

A farmer will select appropriate measures to meet the points requirement under the different packages to qualify for the eco scheme payment, the framework shows.

A minimum of 75 points must be achieved in each of the three environmental packages set out above and the Department said that “cross-compensation is allowed for flexibility”.

It is planned that farmers can apply for them when applying to the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), which will replace the Basic Payment Scheme.

Eco schemes will be mandatory for member states to implement, but voluntary for farmers to apply to.

The budget for eco schemes will be taken from the direct payments section of the CAP and between 20% and 30% of money will go into these schemes.