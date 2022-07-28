There is potential for sexed semen to be used in the suckler herd, according to Progressive Genetics CEO Brendan Scanlon.

The AI chief said it would be particularly useful for the many suckler farmers who also have to work off-farm, as it would “work well” with synchronisation and the efficient monitoring of heats.

He said sexed semen technology and greater AI use are “part of a full solution” when it comes to reducing farming’s carbon footprint, as they help to breed more efficient and productive animals.

However, Scanlon highlighted that currently just 20% of the suckler herd is served to AI and 50% of the replacements in the dairy herd are still sired by stock bulls.

He also suggested that sexed semen technology “doesn’t suit everyone” and that he would “caution some farmers against it” due to the potential impact on calving dates.

Scanlon was speaking following the recent €2.5m investment by Progressive Genetics in a new headquarters near Enfield, Co Meath. The former Rathcore Golf Course clubhouse “brings operations to a central location” and will house 30 operational staff, he said.

Read more