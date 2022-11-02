The roller diameter of 350mm, while the depth of the front tool is adjusted hydraulically.

In an attempt to increase the effectiveness and flexibility of its trailed compact disc harrows, Pöttinger has added the option of a new front knife roller to its Terradisc range.

This range includes the 4001 T (4m), 5001 T (5m) and 6001 T (6m) trailed models.

Pöttinger says the addition of the knife roller as a pre-tool will cover a greater range of applications.

The manufacturer says it opens up a wide range of applications, from seedbed preparation to stubble cultivation of cereals, oil seed rape and maize to the incorporation of cover crops.

It says that the additional shredding effect eliminates the need for prior cultivation and breaking up of the stubble.

Likewise, it promotes the incorporation of organic matter as well as its microbial decomposition.

If the knife roller is not required on a particular job, it can be folded away so it doesn’t come in contact with the soil.

Design

The knives on the leading knife roller are arranged in a spiral format.

Pöttinger says this ensures it rotates smoothly and is in constant contact with the ground to produce a uniform load on the cutting edge.

The manufacturer says the knife roller can be retrofitted to existing Terradisc T models with a working width of four to six metres, that were manufactured from 2018 onwards.

All the mounting points required for this are already on the machines, which means that no modifications to the disc harrow are necessary.