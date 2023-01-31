While power harrow drills typically tend to of the mounted type, demand for trailed machines has increased.

Making its first Irish show appearance was the Aerosem VT 5000 5m trailed pneumatic seed drill combination, presented on the Henry Porter Machinery stand. The Aerosem VT shares a lot of similarities with the Aerosem FDD mounted combination albeit in a trailed format.

Positioned in front of the Lion power harrow unit is the 50:50 split longitudinal hopper.

The pressurised unit has a 2,800l capacity. Seed is delivered via the intelligent distribution system (IDS) to the dual double-disc coulter assemblies and then followed by the integrated press wheels and following harrow.

The 350mm discs and 30cm offset position provide reliable operation in all situations. Row spacing is 12.5cm.

Central to the setup is a full-width 800mm grooved rubber packer roller, which stays on the ground when the coulters are lifted at the headlands and during transport. The Aerosem VT 5000 on display is said to be scheduled for a number of demonstrations during the coming spring planting season.