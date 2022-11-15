MaterMacc was well known for its precision, mechanical and pneumatic seeding technology.

Austrian manufacturer Pöttinger has recently completed the purchase of MaterMacc, a seed drill and implement manufacturer based in San Vito al Tagliamento in northern Italy.

Previously part of the Chinese owned Lovol Arbos Group, the firm was best known for its precision, mechanical and pneumatic seeding technology, chopping solutions and other OEM components.

MaterMacc currently employs around 80 staff which are included in the acquisition along with the Italian manufacturing facility. For now, everything from the brand, sales, dealer network and spare parts, etc, will remain unchanged.

Pöttinger says it will contribute its know-how in the best possible way in order to achieve the usual success in the new market segments.

MaterMacc’s existing customers will continue to have access to the trusted service and support.