Pöttnger's new cathodic dip priming (CDP) and powder coating process does not use solvent, making it a more environmentally friendly.

Last week, Pöttinger officially opened the second hall of its new rake and baler plant in St Georgen in Austria, following one and a half years of construction.

The modern cathodic dip priming (CDP) and powder coating line is part of second expansion phase.

At a cost of €25m, the first phase was completed and is in production since June 2021. The second phase is said to take the total expenditure to €35m.

The more recent extension covers an area of 7,900m² and includes the new paint shop. The result is a doubling of the total production area. Previous rake and baler components were painted at the company’s headquarters in Grieskirchen.

The automotive quality paint finish using cathodic dip priming (CDP) and powder coating is said to be an environmentally friendly process. No solvent is used in the mixing and application of the coatings. The painting process achieves a high degree of hardness which contributes to a long service life.

The recent investment in the facility has created additional employment for 60 employees assembling Impress round balers, large Top rakes and Mergento mergers. A further 50 jobs are to be created, Pöttinger said.