The addition of the V 8000 and V 9000 models expands Pöttinger’s trailed Terrasem seed drill range.

The two new additions with 8m and 9m respective working widths increases the ranges suitability to the larger tillage farmers requiring something larger than the existing 4m and 6m models.

The Terrasem range retains its versatility to be custom equipped to suit site specific conditions.

The leading disc harrow leaves the Terrasem ideally suited for mulch drilling according to the manufacturer.

A waved-disc option is also available or the classic version without tillage tools for drilling into prepared seedbeds.

The tillage tools are mounted on sealed bearings leaving maintenance to a minimum

A new configuration of all tillage tools ensures that the machine works efficiently and accurately in a straight line. The disc harrow as well as the fertiliser coulters (D Z-machine) and Dual Disc seed coulters are mounted in an X configuration.

Metering

The Terrasem V 8000 D and Terrasem V 9000 D are equipped with two metering systems as standard and a total seed hopper capacity of 5,600 litres.

Seeding rates ranging from 1.5kg to 420kg at 12km/h are possible and can be adjusted from the tractor cab.

The Terrasem Z models with the fertiliser feature leaves it possible to plant in the following configurations; seed, seed and fertiliser, two different seed mixes or additional components such as micro granules or a companion crop.

The Terrasem range is compatible with agrirouter for both machine control and data capture.