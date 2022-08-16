Pöttinger has introduced its latest Select Control terminal and the CCI A3 joystick for certain mowers, balers and forage wagon ranges.

The Pöttinger Novacat V 10000 butterfly mowers and the recently introduced Boss 3000 series forage wagons are now available with the 4.3in colour touchscreen Select Control terminal.

Also available as an option on the Jumbo 7000 and 8000 series forage wagons, Impress Pro balers and the Novacat V 10000 mowers is the Isobus Aux CCI A3 joystick.

The CCI A3 joystick features function keys which can be allocated freely to certain machine functions depending on the operator.

The joystick buttons display the particular function icon and feature haptic feedback for ease of use.

Different grids with eight to 10 keys which can be swapped around in seconds allow plenty of functionality depending on the task.