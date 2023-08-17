Pöttinger has completed a second phase of expansion of its technology and innovation centre TIZ Landl Grieskirchen in Austria, which is its agricultural machinery testing centre.

TIZ Landl and Pöttinger are the lead companies running the research and testing in close co-operation. The test centre offers prototype construction, testing, measurement and inspection technology.

The latter is used not only for Pöttinger’s agricultural machinery, but also for running pilot projects for external customers in co-operation with TIZ Landl GmbH.

During the development of agricultural machinery, the test centre has the task of generating knowledge for the transfer to series production and collaborating with testing companies to find the best working results.

Additionally, durability testing is carried out on the test beds that covers the full-service life under operational conditions such as those found in the field.

New building

The new part of the building increases capacity and provides 1,800m² of additional floor space.

A total of 1,300m² of this is dedicated to testing technology, with the remainder for prototyping.

The equipment includes a 360m² component testing station for individual test bed set-ups both for customers of TIZ Landl GmbH and Pöttinger agricultural machinery.

The testing cylinders are supplied with power by a hydraulic power unit with an output of 400kW. Two 10t cranes are able to lift fully assembled machines on to the test bed set-up.

On the first floor, there are modern offices and meeting rooms on 500m² of floor space, where the Pöttinger and TIZ Landl GmbH testing engineers work closely together on running and planning the testing projects.

Pöttinger claims the TIZ Grieskirchen houses the most modern component testing equipment in Europe.

Pöttinger uses it to run intensive testing of its agricultural machines, while TIZ Landl GmbH also tests for third-party companies. The new extension adds a workload test bed for comprehensive analysis of entire machines.

It also provides access to test scenarios for e-mobility, including testing of high-voltage components.

Pöttinger managing director Markus Baldinger explains the motives: "In addition to investing in our modern production plants, we have a strong focus on the possibilities for testing and inspecting our agricultural machinery. This additional investment in TIZ 3 sees us fulfilling our promise to our customers regarding high quality, strength, reliability and durability.

“The tests that simulate real operating conditions save up to 75% of the time and costs compared to practical tests performed in the field. The result is that there is now plenty of new space created in one of the most modern component testing centres in Europe to offer even more capabilities."