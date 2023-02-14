Back row, left to right, Gregor Dietachmayr, Sven Niels, Ben Stokes, Christoph Stueblreiter, Diarmuid Claridge, Paul Wilson, Raymond McCaffrey. Front row, left to right, Klaus Lindorfer, Noelette Ryan, Verena Oeffler, Sandra Aichinger, Melanie Gardner, Lena Moser, James Buckley, Michael Burke.

Last week, Pöttinger Ireland held an event in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The well-known Austrian agricultural machinery firm has enjoyed quite a bit of success in Ireland for many years.

The first deals to bring Pöttinger kit to Ireland were made in 1987 with then partner, T Traynor & Sons Ltd from Clonmel.

In the 2012/13 financial year, 25 years later, Pöttinger opted to set up its own subsidiary in Ireland, which it said aimed to further consolidate and expand its position in Ireland.

The company moved into a new building in Clonmel in June 2018, which paved the way for a local spare parts centre. According to the company, this meant that for the first time, in-house training for trade partners and end customers could also be held at the new location.

Irish turnover

The total turnover of the Irish subsidiary in the 2021/22 business year was around €5.4m, a 25% increase over the previous year.

The subsidiary has a seven-person team covering Ireland. This includes long-term serving member and spare parts manager Michael Burke, who will celebrate 30 years of service with Pöttinger this year. The firm continues to be headed up by general manager Diarmuid Claridge, who has been leading the way since 2017.

To celebrate the milestone, the company held a dealer event in Clonmel which was attended by the Austrian ambassador to Ireland and senior management from Austria.