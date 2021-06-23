The new plant will be home to the production of the Impress baler range.

Currently celebrating its 150th anniversary, Pöttinger has just opened its fourth manufacturing facility. Situated near the firm’s main factory in Grieskirchen, Austria, the new build has already started manufacturing the company’s range of Impress round balers and Top large rakes.

The company says that the recently completed first phase provides 6,300m2 of production space on the 17ha site. Taking one year to complete, the phase was completed at a cost of €25m.

The manufacturer says that a combination of very strong order books and limited space available at the main plant means that the company has allocated a further €45m to double the current production area.

Pöttinger’s other production facilities include the main one in Grieskirchen (grassland equipment), Bernburg in Germany (seed drills) and Vodnany in the Czech Republic (tillage equipment).