The idea is to accommodate larger tractors which are often fitted with wide tyres or dual wheels, which means there might not be enough space in the plough furrow, meaning driving over ploughed ground is sometimes unavoidable.

Now coming with the option of working both in the furrow or on land, Pöttinger has added more flexibility to its Servo T 6000 semi-mounted reversible plough.

According to the manufacturer, when conditions change, the switch between in-furrow ploughing and on-land ploughing is done very quickly in a few steps.

The hydraulic swing-out on-land beam link pushes the frame of the Servo T outwards, so that the plough follows the tractor centrally.

This means that it can be used with tractors with an outer width of up to 4m, providing space for dual wheels and crawler tracks.

Pöttinger say the Servo T 6000 is designed for use with tractors up to 500 hp.

For consistent depth guidance when ploughing outside the furrow, an optional depth wheel provides support in front of the first plough share so it is guided at the precise working depth.

Located in the plough beam, the Austrian firm say no additional connection is necessary on the tractor for the hydraulic adjustment mechanism.

Larger tractors

The idea is to accommodate larger tractors which are often fitted with wide tyres or dual wheels, which means there might not be enough space in the plough furrow, meaning driving over ploughed ground is sometimes unavoidable.

Pöttinger say the on-land option of the tractor driving outside the furrow on the ground that has not been ploughed improves the tractor's power transmission to the ground, and conserves the soil, minimising compaction in deeper soil layers.

Pöttinger say the Servo T 6000 is designed for use with tractors up to 500hp.