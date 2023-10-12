The Servo 3000 is now compatible with tractors up to 200hp.

We travelled to a recent Pöttinger field event in Austria to preview its latest tillage and crop care equipment, much of which has been updated for 2024.

At the event, Gregor Dietachmayr, speaker of the company’s executive board, provided a business update.

Throughout its last financial year (August 2022 to July 2023), Pöttinger experienced a 26.8% growth figure, achieving its target turnover of €641m. However, the brand acknowledged that the sales boom would come to an end at some point and is prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

While customer demand has cooled off for obvious reasons, most of the challenges remain. Rising interest rates, raw material costs, alongside energy and labour price increases, were highlighted as the major ongoing challenges. Such factors have already been the cause of the brand’s 15% to 18% price increases within the last two years, according to Dietachmayr.

Hard work ahead

Although, production capacity has increased by 30% over the past two years in order to meet demand, Gregor wasn’t shy to admit that the business is now in a phase of consolidation. As a result, the next development phase at the St Georgen plant has temporarily been postponed, given the current headwinds.

With demand back to more normalised levels, he found solace in that there is now more time to develop and launch new products, while also reflecting and improving processes.

Given the level of inventory within Europe, the firm forecasts the consolidation phase to last for at least two years and is not of the opinion that new machinery prices will go down in the meantime.

Although Pöttinger’s roots lie within grassland equipment, tillage equipment is a major focus of the brand going forward. It has targets to increase the turnover generated from its tillage division from one third to half of the company’s total turnover.

Coincidence or not, this was the area in which it showcased a number of product updates and innovations.

The majority of which were centred on improving operator experience.

The updated Servomatic control centre leaves field adjustments easier than before.

The hydraulic stone protection system is now concealed between pressed mounting brackets.

There are now four lower linkage attachment possibilities.

There are now two fixed and two slotted toplink holes, aiding to the ease of setup.

Servo 3000 ploughs for up to 200hp

Confident in the role the plough still has within crop production, Pöttinger continues to update its offerings. Following the earlier launch of the Servo 4000 and 6000 models for tractors up to 350hp and 500hp, the Servo 3000 has now been introduced. It replaces the current 3S reversible model in the medium power class, now up to 200hp. Two of the main aims when updating the range was to increase tractor compatibility and simplify setting changes.

Like its predecessor, the Servo 3000 is with three-, four- and five-furrow combinations. It is available in either standard form, with hydraulic stone protection (Nova) or furrow width adjustment (Plus) versions. For those requiring both features, a PN model with hydraulic stone protection and furrow width adjustment is also available. The headstock and turning mechanism were among the main points of focus. Not only have both areas been strengthened, but there are now four toplink positions (two fixed and two slotted) and four lower linkage attachment possibilities. While improving the strength of the 120mm x 120mm x 10mm main beam, the number of holes have been reduced and the furrow width adjustment pivot points now placed on the outside.

Once in the field, the new Servomatic control centre leaves the plough easier set for the relevant conditions. The pulling point is also preset at the factory and does not need to be corrected, unless under special circumstances, which is easily performed. Meanwhile, the front furrow width can be set to cover inside track widths from 1,000mm to 1,500mm. The other major update is the concealed hydraulic stone protection system between the pressed mounting brackets, which are now better protected and out of harm’s way. All accumulators are now grouped together for the same reason. The required tripping force is adjustable from 1,200kg to 1,500kg. Once triggered, mould boards can raise upwards to 42cm and 20cm to the side.

Five furrow models are available, with a hydraulic cylinder integrated into the headstock to transfer greater weight onto the tractors rear axle in order to improve traction.

Tine pressure on the V12200 Master is hydraulically adjustable from 500g to 5kg.

Tinecare V12200 Master

Pöttinger also showcased its Tinecare V12200 Master 12.2m tine harrow, offering to complement the Rotacare and Flexcare portfolio of mechanical weeding solutions. The Tinecare is aimed towards the weeding of cereal and row crops, ideal for breaking capped surfaces.

Previewed at SIMA show last year, the Tinecare V12200 Master is ready for production having underwent a number of tweaks. Larger ground-following wheels and interchangeable row-spacing distance clips are among the main production updates. Eight harrow sections are suspended from a large box section frame for even pressures across the full 12.2m. The patented, pre-tensioned tines, across each of the harrow sections, allow for constant tine pressure, regardless of working position. From the cab, tine pressure is hydraulically adjustable from 500g to 5kg. For now, only the 12.2m model will be offered, as this is where the brand feels the market is, however smaller working widths are being considered. That said, the 12.2m model can be operated as a 9m machine once the outer gangs are folded.

The V12200 Master weighs a total 2,300kg and is designed for use at speeds ranging from 0.5km/h to 12km/h. Starting in January, 25 production machines will be built, ahead of full production in 2025.

A fourth adjustable linkage hole leaves for improved access on tractors with larger rear wheels.

The side boards on Lion rigid models now do not need to be folded for road transport.

Lion power harrows

The Lion range of rigid power harrows (2.5m to 4m) has also been subject to a number of updates, the majority of which have been centred around improving operator experience. Therefore, all necessary setting adjustments have been made easier. For example, the levelling board is set automatically, corresponding to the depth of the rear roller, and does not need to be adjusted when changing working depth. Working depth is then adjusted by repositioning the bolts in the nine-hole matrix. With larger tyre diameters now common, tractor three-point linkage geometries can differ more. By adding a fourth adjustable linkage hole, the harrow can now be mounted further back from the tractor, improving access between it and the rear wheel. Meanwhile, the side boards too do not need to be folded for road transport, as they are within the permitted legal transport width.

The main Vitasem M updates are centred around its ease of use and a simplified calibration procedure.

Tegosem air seeder splashplates are now more adjustable to change seed placement position.

Vitasem M seed drills

Compatible with either the Lion Power harrow range or the Fox short combination cultivator, the Vitasem M mechanical drill range has also been host to a number of tweaks.

Positioning of the drill has been altered slightly to improve weight distribution and visibility from the operator seat. Seed hopper volumes on all models have been increased by up to 25%, now ranging in capacity from 530l to 1,700l, depending on the model. Hopper lids also open wider, improving access for loading purposes.

The calibration process has also been made easier than it was previously. Operators now have a clear view into the trays during the calibration process, meaning any inaccuracy with a particular row can be spotted instantly.

Instead of turning the manual calibration handle, an electric calibration system is available.

Calibration trays are now accessible from either the side of the machine, or accessed from the operator. Coulter adjustment has also been made easier for the operator through a range of 6cm. Suffolk, single disc and double disc coulters all remain unchanged.

The optional Tegosem air seeding unit has been tweaked to be more compatible with the Vitasem. The bar on which the splash plates are mounted can be easily angled to alter the seed placement location.